Mary Hare School, Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

1:1 Intervenor for a young person within the residential house



£15,227 gross pa (pro rata) • 30 hours per week Sunday to Monday

Mary Hare are looking for a switched-on individual to provide one on one care for a young person within the residential house at the Secondary School

in Snelsmore Common.



To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.

Closing Date: Sunday 28 July 2019 • Interviews: Tuesday 6 August 2019

Start Date: Tuesday 27 August 2019

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386