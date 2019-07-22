Mon, 22 Jul 2019
Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd manufactures bespoke veterinary vaccines at our facility in Compton, Berkshire. An opportunity has arisen for a Documentation Assistant to join the Quality Assurance Team.
You will be responsible for logging incoming quality records; checking product literature and other quality documents; issuing Standard Operating Procedures; production of Quality metrics.
Candidates must have excellent interpersonal and organisation skills; attention to detail; accuracy in record keeping; computer literacy; the ability to function efficiently in a fast paced environment.
You will be rewarded with a competitive salary and company pension scheme. Must be local and have own transport.
For more details or to submit an application, contact
caroline.older@ridgewaybiologicals.co.uk by the closing date of 12th August.
