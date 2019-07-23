Driver Required

The role mainly involves the delivery and collection of new and serviced Garden Machinery, some basic on-site repairs in and around West Berkshire and basic assembly of a variety of garden machinery for our showroom.

You will be in daily contact with our Customers and must have excellent communication skills and provide a high level of customer service.

Full Clean driving license required.

Monday to Friday 08.30 to 5.30

Please apply by sending your CV to Kalehurstgm@aol.com