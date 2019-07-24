Full Time Supervisor Required

We are currently recruiting for a

Full Time Supervisor

in our store in Froxfield, Wiltshire to work 40 hours per week. OKA is a successful multi-channel retailer of beautiful, unique and affordable furniture and accessories for the home. Today, we have 14 stores and an extensive mail order, online and trade business. As the Supervisor you will assist the management team in the running of an OKA retail store.

For more information on these exciting opportunities please contact

jobs@oka.com

or to apply please visit:

https://www.oka.com/about/careers/