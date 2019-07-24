Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Office Administrator required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Office Administrator required

Citizens Advice West Berkshire

Office Administrator Required

• Starting ASAP
• Working for a local charity
• Training provided

£10.50- £11.50 per hour depending on experience
Actual salary £13104-£14352
6 weeks paid holiday & 5% pension contribution

24 hours per week
(9.00-4.30 Mon, Tues, Weds with ½ hour unpaid lunch break, plus 3 hours on a Thursday)
Plus a further 5 Tuesday evening meetings each year
5.00-7.00 pm for which additional hours will be paid

Please email enquiry@cawberks.org.uk

for an application form and job description

Citizens Advice West Berkshire support equality and diversity. We encourage and welcome applicants from all backgrounds
Reg. Charity No. 1115036

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

How a rescue dog 'saved' the pastor

How a rescue dog 'saved' the pastor

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33