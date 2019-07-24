Wed, 24 Jul 2019
Citizens Advice West Berkshire
Office Administrator Required
• Starting ASAP
• Working for a local charity
• Training provided
£10.50- £11.50 per hour depending on experience
Actual salary £13104-£14352
6 weeks paid holiday & 5% pension contribution
24 hours per week
(9.00-4.30 Mon, Tues, Weds with ½ hour unpaid lunch break, plus 3 hours on a Thursday)
Plus a further 5 Tuesday evening meetings each year
5.00-7.00 pm for which additional hours will be paid
Please email enquiry@cawberks.org.uk
for an application form and job description
Citizens Advice West Berkshire support equality and diversity. We encourage and welcome applicants from all backgrounds
Reg. Charity No. 1115036
