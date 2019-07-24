Citizens Advice West Berkshire

Office Administrator Required

• Starting ASAP

• Working for a local charity

• Training provided

£10.50- £11.50 per hour depending on experience

Actual salary £13104-£14352

6 weeks paid holiday & 5% pension contribution

24 hours per week

(9.00-4.30 Mon, Tues, Weds with ½ hour unpaid lunch break, plus 3 hours on a Thursday)

Plus a further 5 Tuesday evening meetings each year

5.00-7.00 pm for which additional hours will be paid

Please email enquiry@cawberks.org.uk

for an application form and job description

Citizens Advice West Berkshire support equality and diversity.

