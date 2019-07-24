Passionate About Care?

We have a perfect opportunity for you!

Join, become part of our enthusiastic, professional and dedicated team. We are currently seeking for individuals who are compassionate and motivated to become care givers.

- Previous experience is preferred but not essential.

- Full training and ongoing support provided

- Excellent rates of pay, travel time and mileage

- Flexible working

Tel no: 01635 917593 / 07501 855727

Email: info@dosteenltd.co.uk

Web: d.osteen.co.uk

Facebook: D.Osteen Homecare Support