Wed, 24 Jul 2019
Passionate About Care?
We have a perfect opportunity for you!
Join, become part of our enthusiastic, professional and dedicated team. We are currently seeking for individuals who are compassionate and motivated to become care givers.
- Previous experience is preferred but not essential.
- Full training and ongoing support provided
- Excellent rates of pay, travel time and mileage
- Flexible working
Tel no: 01635 917593 / 07501 855727
Email: info@dosteenltd.co.uk
Web: d.osteen.co.uk
Facebook: D.Osteen Homecare Support
