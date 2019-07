Horse Drawn Boat Trips

Kennet and Avon

Horse Drawn Barge ‘Kennet Valley’ from Kintbury

Return Trips:

Tuesday 30th July: 2 hour trip departs at 11.00 am

Sunday 4th August: 2 hour trip departs at 11.00 am

Tuesday 6th August: 2 hour trip departs at 11.00 am

Tuesday 13th August: 2 hour trip departs at 11.00 am

Wednesday 21st August: 2 hour trip departs at 11.00 am

Adult £11.80 Seniors/Children £10.80 Family (2A+2C) £40

(Children under 3 free)

Other dates available.

A great day out!

www.kennet-horse-boat.co.uk

Tel: 01488 658 866