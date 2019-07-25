Full time office administrator



required to work in our accounts / service department, applicant to have good keyboard skills, knowledge of Sage, Excel, Outlook, good telephone manner, willing to learn. Training will be given.

Salary: Negotiable due to experience.

Please send your CV: chris.parton@tech-service.co.uk



Technical Services Ref & AC Ltd, Unit 9.

Berkshire Business Drive, Thatcham, Berks RG19 4EW