Full time office administrator


required to work in our accounts / service department, applicant to have good keyboard skills, knowledge of Sage, Excel, Outlook, good telephone manner, willing to learn. Training will be given.
Salary: Negotiable due to experience.

Please send your CV: chris.parton@tech-service.co.uk


Technical Services Ref & AC Ltd, Unit 9.
Berkshire Business Drive, Thatcham, Berks RG19 4EW

