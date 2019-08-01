Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

GIS Mapping Office Administrator

Buchanan Order Management

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

GIS Mapping Office Administrator

Buchanan Order Management

GIS Mapping Office Administrator 

£25,000pa + 5 weeks leave (Pro-rata for P/T Mon-Fri), contributory pension and discretionary bonus.

We require an individual who can undertake project work when not helping to run our office admin, phones, invoicing, weekly payroll, cash book and office supplies. Full training will be provided. A can-do attitude, an aptitude for GIS mapping, book keeping and administration and a proficiency in Excel and Word are essentials. Will suit anyone who enjoys variety and would like a shorter working day, if desired.

 Please send a full CV, and a covering letter noting your diversity and applicable skills to

admin@buchananorders.co.uk

No agencies please.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Baby Jack given lifetime membership at Newbury Racecourse

Baby Jack given life time membership at Newbury Racecourse

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

A339 overnight closures planned for this week

A339 overnight closures planned for next week

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33