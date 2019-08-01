Buchanan Order Management

GIS Mapping Office Administrator

£25,000pa + 5 weeks leave (Pro-rata for P/T Mon-Fri), contributory pension and discretionary bonus.

We require an individual who can undertake project work when not helping to run our office admin, phones, invoicing, weekly payroll, cash book and office supplies. Full training will be provided. A can-do attitude, an aptitude for GIS mapping, book keeping and administration and a proficiency in Excel and Word are essentials. Will suit anyone who enjoys variety and would like a shorter working day, if desired.

Please send a full CV, and a covering letter noting your diversity and applicable skills to

admin@buchananorders.co.uk

No agencies please.