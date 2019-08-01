Experienced CRM Customer Support
Thu, 01 Aug 2019
NJC Scale 22-27 £21,589-£25,295 pro rata 25 hours over 5 days – Fixed 2-year contract
The earliest years make the biggest impact: Home-Start makes sure those years count so that no child’s future is limited.
We are seeking a Family Resilience Worker with a passion and commitment to supporting families with children age 4-7. Creative in problem solving, you will have a proven track record of delivering solution focused interventions with families, empowering them to make sustained improvements to their children’s lives.
Closing date for applications: 30th August 2019
Interviews to be held: w/c 16th September 2019
To receive an application pack please contact Clare Watkins
office@home-startwb.org.uk or call 01635 760310.
Home-Start West Berkshire is committed to equal opportunities. Charity number: 1111171
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News