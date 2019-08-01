Family Resilience Worker

Home Start West Berkshire

NJC Scale 22-27 £21,589-£25,295 pro rata 25 hours over 5 days – Fixed 2-year contract

The earliest years make the biggest impact: Home-Start makes sure those years count so that no child’s future is limited.

We are seeking a Family Resilience Worker with a passion and commitment to supporting families with children age 4-7. Creative in problem solving, you will have a proven track record of delivering solution focused interventions with families, empowering them to make sustained improvements to their children’s lives.

Closing date for applications: 30th August 2019

Interviews to be held: w/c 16th September 2019

To receive an application pack please contact Clare Watkins

office@home-startwb.org.uk or call 01635 760310.

Home-Start West Berkshire is committed to equal opportunities. Charity number: 1111171