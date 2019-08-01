Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Achievement For All

Experienced CRM Customer Support - Newbury

Term time only - Mon-Fri full time.

Do you have previous CRM experience and great customer service?

Achievement for All is a leading not-for-profit organisation that works in partnership with education settings to improve attainment for children and young people.

Working within a small friendly team you will provide support in the use of Dynamics CRM as well as produce daily or weekly reports, updates and regular tasks for finance and other departments.

 Term Time Salary Range £17567 - £21950

Closing Date: 12th August 2019.

For more info or to apply online https://afaeducation.org/join-us/

or email recruitment@afaeducation.org

