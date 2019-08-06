Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Would you like to join our team and work in an award-winning, friendly, rural Pre-School?

Due to continuing expansion Beenham Pre-School are recruiting a qualified
Level 3 Practitioner
for up to 30 hours per week during term time.


We are also looking for 1:1 SEND Support for 3-5 mornings. Experience preferable but not required.

Closing date for applications : Monday August 12th 2019

For further information please contact
Louise Grace : secretary@beenhampreschool.org

