Waking Night Staff and 1:1 Intervenor Required

Mary Hare School - securing the future of deaf children and young people

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ
www.maryhare.org.uk

Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring!
Waking Night Staff
Hours/salary dependent on which night of the week you work


1:1 Intervenor
£15,227 gross pa (pro rata) • 30 hours per week (will consider a job share)

To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs
and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.


Closing Date: 12pm, 14 August 2019 • Interviews: 21 August 2019


Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.


By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our
Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.
We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.
Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386

