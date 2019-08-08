Matron Required – Sixth Form Boarding House

Matron – Sixth Form Boarding House

Part-time | Mornings, Monday to Friday – term time only

As one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, enriching and creative environment for our girls. All staff are encouraged to get involved in all aspects of School life.



The Matron will be responsible to the Sixth Form Housemistress for the general welfare and personal development of all the boarders in the House, building a strong relationship with each girl in their care. Duties will also include helping to ensure that the House is presentable at all times.

Working hours will be Monday to Friday 8am – 1pm, plus one evening per week 7pm – 11pm during term time. To be successful, you will need to have experience of working with young people and have a well-organised and caring approach.

Benefits include group pension scheme, meals on duty, and excellent working conditions.



For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

To apply, please visit www.downehouse.net (Jobs) where further details about this role and the School can be found.

Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 14 August 2019

Interview date: TBA



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham,

Berkshire RG18 9JJ