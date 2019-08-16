Trainee Reporter

Join the best weekly newspaper in the UK.

The award-winning Newbury Weekly News is looking for a highly-motivated trainee reporter to join its busy and friendly news team covering West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

The Newbury Weekly News is an independently-owned newspaper, founded in 1867, with ambitious plans for the future and an award-winning website. It was named 2018 Paid-for Weekly Newspaper of the Year (circulation over 10,000) at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards in May.

We have a proven track record of training journalists to a high level and our previous leavers have moved to national or regional daily newspapers.

The successful candidate will be enthusiastic with a keen news sense, positive attitude and a commitment to our community.

You must have a full set of NCTJ preliminary passes including 100wpm shorthand and a full driving licence and car. Please send your CV and a covering letter explaining why you are the best person for this job to group editor Andy Murrill at andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, September 4.