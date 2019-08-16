Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Trainee Reporter

Join the best weekly newspaper in the UK.

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Trainee Reporter

Trainee Reporter

Join the best weekly newspaper in the UK.

The award-winning Newbury Weekly News is looking for a highly-motivated trainee reporter to join its busy and friendly news team covering West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

The Newbury Weekly News is an independently-owned newspaper, founded in 1867, with ambitious plans for the future and an award-winning website. It was named 2018 Paid-for Weekly Newspaper of the Year (circulation over 10,000) at the Society of Editors Regional Press Awards in May.

We have a proven track record of training journalists to a high level and our previous leavers have moved to national or regional daily newspapers.

The successful candidate will be enthusiastic with a keen news sense, positive attitude and a commitment to our community.

You must have a full set of NCTJ preliminary passes including 100wpm shorthand and a full driving licence and car. Please send your CV and a covering letter explaining why you are the best person for this job to group editor Andy Murrill at andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, September 4.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after police officer dies in West Berkshire

Murder investigation launched after police officer dies in West Berkshire

Judge tells shoplifting mum: 'I don't believe you for a second'

court gavel

Three teenagers arrested following Newbury robbery

Three teenagers arrested following Newbury robbery

Thatcham's Wyevale Garden Centre to close

Thatcham's Wyevale Garden Centre to close

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33