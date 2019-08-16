Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Office Assistant and Labourer/Factory operative

PROCUT Thatcham

Procut Thatcham

OFFICE ASSISTANT

General office duties,

numeracy and computer skills.

Flexible hours or full time.

LABOURER/FACTORY OPERATIVE

Variety of workshop duties. Full training provided.

Call Chris 01635 872418

