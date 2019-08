Atkins & Potts

3 month Temporary Production Work

Atkins & Potts [food manufacturer]

needs production assistants to help with filling,

labelling, packing and cleaning.

Work is Monday to Friday, 7.30am - 4.00pm. From 2 September 2019 to 29 November 2019. Transport required to RG20 0PW. Email applications to

mailto:info@atkinsandpotts.co.uk