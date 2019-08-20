Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Veterinary Receptionist Required

Veterinary Receptionist Required

Veterinary Receptionist
required for our friendly team


GKG Vets requires a Part-time veterinary receptionist to work in both our Newbury and Thatcham Branches. The role involves general reception duties, some administration duties, some cash handling and some animal handling for which full training will be given.
Please send your CV and covering letter to: thepartners@gkgvets.co.uk


Closing date 2nd September 2019

