Warehouse Operatives and HGV1 Drivers

Maternity cover Deputy Manager required
Thu, 22 Aug 2019
We take pride in recruiting, developing and retaining the highest calibre of people. We want the best people, working in the right environment.
• Immediate start dates available
• Contracts of up to 40 hours a week, flexible hours available
• Salary of £9.50 per hour
• Premiums for night and weekend work
• 20 days annual leave per annum for full-time employment (pro-rata for part-time) + 8 Lieu Days. Increasing with length of service.
• Additional benefits including pensions, childcare vouchers and healthcare cash plan
• Fast track promotion opportunities for the right candidate
• Warehouse experience preferred however full training and support are provided.
For further information and to apply please send your CV to
