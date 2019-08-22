Warehouse Operatives and HGV1 Drivers

We take pride in recruiting, developing and retaining the highest calibre of people. We want the best people, working in the right environment.

GIST Ltd Thatcham are Recruiting

Warehouse Operatives

• Immediate start dates available

• Contracts of up to 40 hours a week, flexible hours available

• Salary of £9.50 per hour

• Premiums for night and weekend work

• 20 days annual leave per annum for full-time employment (pro-rata for part-time) + 8 Lieu Days. Increasing with length of service.

• Additional benefits including pensions, childcare vouchers and healthcare cash plan

• Fast track promotion opportunities for the right candidate

• Warehouse experience preferred however full training and support are provided.

Also recruiting experienced HGV1 Drivers

• Salary of £14 per hour

• Premiums for night and weekend work

• 20 days annual leave per annum for full-time employment (pro-rata for part-time) + 8 Lieu Days. Increasing with length of service.

• Additional benefits including pensions, childcare vouchers and healthcare cash plan

For further information and to apply please send your CV to

thatcham.recruitment@gistworld.com