Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Warehouse Operatives and HGV1 Drivers

Gist

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Warehouse Operatives and HGV1 Drivers

We take pride in recruiting, developing and retaining the highest calibre of people. We want the best people, working in the right environment.

GIST Ltd Thatcham are Recruiting

Warehouse Operatives

• Immediate start dates available

• Contracts of up to 40 hours a week, flexible hours available

• Salary of £9.50 per hour

• Premiums for night and weekend work

• 20 days annual leave per annum for full-time employment (pro-rata for part-time) + 8 Lieu Days. Increasing with length of service.

• Additional benefits including pensions, childcare vouchers and healthcare cash plan

• Fast track promotion opportunities for the right candidate

• Warehouse experience preferred however full training and support are provided.

Also recruiting experienced HGV1 Drivers 

• Salary of £14 per hour

• Premiums for night and weekend work

• 20 days annual leave per annum for full-time employment (pro-rata for part-time) + 8 Lieu Days. Increasing with length of service.

• Additional benefits including pensions, childcare vouchers and healthcare cash plan 

For further information and to apply please send your CV to

thatcham.recruitment@gistworld.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

BREAKING: Man charged with murder of police officer

Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

Man charged with murdering Pc Andrew Harper appears in court

Man charged with murdering Pc Andrew Harper appears in court

Police given extra 24 hours to question 10 murder suspects

Police given extra 24 hours to question ten murder suspects

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33