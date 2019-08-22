Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Summer BBQ Buffet

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Summer BBQ Buffet

Darling Buds of May

Barn Cafe

In association with 'A Fortunate Event'

presents

Summer BBQ Buffet

Sunday 25th August 2019

10am - late

All you can eat

Bar - Music - Children's Entertainment - Fun for the whole family

Adult £14.95  |  Child £6.95  |  Family £38.00

Limited tickets - please RSVP to info@darlingbudsofmay.org

www.darlingbudsofmay.org

Darling Buds of May, Newbury Rd, Headley RG19 8LA

Tel: 01635 269308

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

BREAKING: Man charged with murder of police officer

Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

Man charged with murdering Pc Andrew Harper appears in court

Man charged with murdering Pc Andrew Harper appears in court

Police given extra 24 hours to question 10 murder suspects

Police given extra 24 hours to question ten murder suspects

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33