Warehouse Operatives and Uniformed Security Officers required

Harrods state-of-the-art distribution centre is located right near the train station in Thatcham. The site receives luxury merchandise from all over the world and services our Knightsbridge store, airport boutiques and expanding e-commerce operations.

At Harrods we believe nothing is impossible. We drive ourselves and inspire others to always push for more. This passion to exceed is what sets us apart. We are proud to be a place where standing out means being yourself.



We are recruiting in the following areas and would love to hear from you.



Warehouse Operatives



We are looking for a hard-working and dedicated Warehouse Operative to join our Processing Team. You will be ensuring the housekeeping standards are maintained within the warehouse environment; you must be meticulous in your approach with a very keen eye for detail. Please note the role requires shift work patterns on a rotation.



Uniformed Security Officers



To be successful, you will possess a solid security background with a focus on customer service, ideally within a retail environment. A Guardian Licence or SIA Door Supervisor licence are desirable but not essential.

You will receive a generous basic salary and Harrods benefits package which includes discount in our Knightsbridge store, as well as all the training necessary for you to progress in your career.



Uniquely You Together Harrods

