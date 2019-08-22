Maternity cover Deputy Manager

Required for

Playmates Pre-school based at Whitelands Park Primary School in Thatcham, Monday to Friday, 8.45am-3.30pm, term time only.

September start until December 2020

This position is to start as soon as possible into the new term and will run until December 2020.

Essential qualities are a minimum of level three qualified with at least three years post qualifying experience.

Please apply with CV and covering letter Curtis (Pre-school manager) at

playmates-preschool@hotmail.com



Closing date for applications is 29.08.2019 and interviews will be held on 02.09.2019

We look forward to hearing from you