Sales Engineer required

Sales Engineer
(Full time)

Based in our small Newbury office supplying specialist control valves to the international oil and gas industry.
We are looking to expand our focussed team and seek a numerate and literate person to assist in valve selection and sizing calculations for customers, prepare quotations and assist with sales orders and corresponding documentation.
Must be a team player and able to work within defined quality systems and with a high attention to detail.


Please send CV and current employment details to:
info@inlinevalve.co.uk

