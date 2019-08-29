Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Iyengar Yoga with Tessa Martin

New class at home studio, suitable for beginners and experienced students.

Wednesdays 9:30am - 11:00am

Starts 4th September 2019

For enrolment form, costs or to contact me see

www.newburyyoga.co.uk

tessa@newburyyoga.co.uk

