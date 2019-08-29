Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Iyengar Yoga
Iyengar Yoga with Tessa Martin
New class at home studio, suitable for beginners and experienced students.
Wednesdays 9:30am - 11:00am
Starts 4th September 2019
For enrolment form, costs or to contact me see
www.newburyyoga.co.uk
tessa@newburyyoga.co.uk
