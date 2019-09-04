Catering Vacancies

Flexible, hard-working staff are required to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events.

Chef de Partie

Full-time

£25,220 per annum. Working 5 days out of 7,

Monday to Friday (which will include one day on the weekend).

You will have previous experience of working within a similar role, and ideally have a catering qualification.

Catering Assistants

Full-time

£18,720 per annum for working 40 hours p/w. Working 5 days out of 7, Monday to Friday (which will include one day on the weekend).

Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and a generous Pension scheme plus a week off at Christmas and all Bank Holidays.

For recruitment enquiries, please call 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 19 September 2019



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.