Inside Sales Administrator Required

We are recruiting an

Inside Sales Administrator

to join our small, busy team in Newbury Town Centre.

The role will include

  • Completion of daily reports and general administration supporting the EMEA team.
  • Order management from beginning to end covering customer quotations, order entry, expediting with our factory to ensure timely deliveries, customer fulfilment.
  • Keeping up to date customer activity and maintaining/updating customer profiles in our database.

You will need to be highly motivated, organised, have good attention to detail, excellent communication skills, be IT literate and able to work both as part of a team and under your own initiative.

Benefits:

  • 35 hour week
  • Pension & Cash Back Health Scheme (after qualifying period)
  • Parking
  • 20 days holiday increasing to a max of 25 days with service
    (1 additional per year).

Email Kelly Dowling dowling@ddc-web.com


with your CV, covering letter and salary expectations

