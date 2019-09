Peter Stirland Ltd

Hungerford

Ford Vehicle Sales Apprenticeship



An exciting opportunity for an apprentice to work as part of a sales team, where the apprentice will become fluent in selling techniques and learn Ford vehicle product knowledge, giving customers a professional and informed service.



Please apply via Skillnet : Phone 01923 216 165

Email: Joanna.kuncewicz@skillnet.org.uk



Closing date for applications 30th September 2019