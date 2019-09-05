Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

FITTER/WELDER REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

FITTER/WELDER REQUIRED

FITTER/WELDER


required for 4 days a week in a small engineering business in Brookway, Newbury.
Hours 8.30 -4.30.


Ring Mike on
01635 581535

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Do you agree with Richard Benyon voting for MPs to take control of Commons?

Westminster Blog: Upping the Brexit tempo

Newbury MP Richard Benyon: 'I'm trying to make a decision on what I think is right'

Newbury MP calls for time limit on legacy killings investigations

Brexit Party announces Newbury candidate

Brexit Party announces Newbury candidate

Popular walking route could be closed until mid 2020

Popular walking route could be closed until mid 2020

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33