Part Time Administrator

Berkshire Young Farmers


Location – Predominantly YFC Office, Greenham
Hours – Based on 12 hours pw, to be worked flexibly, some evening and weekend work will be required.
Pay - £12.50 p.h.
Key tasks - Support committees in the planning and execution of county events, to oversee and administrate the competitions programme, management of the YFC database (training provided), maintain County website, attending meetings / minute taking / record keeping.


Further details – please follow link to http://berksyfc.org.uk/situations-vacant/

Applications - Please email: berksyfc@gmail.com

enclosing a covering letter and your c/v


Deadline for applications – 30th September 2019

