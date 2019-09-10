Berkshire Young Farmers



Part Time Administrator

Location – Predominantly YFC Office, Greenham

Hours – Based on 12 hours pw, to be worked flexibly, some evening and weekend work will be required.

Pay - £12.50 p.h.

Key tasks - Support committees in the planning and execution of county events, to oversee and administrate the competitions programme, management of the YFC database (training provided), maintain County website, attending meetings / minute taking / record keeping.



Further details – please follow link to http://berksyfc.org.uk/situations-vacant/

Applications - Please email: berksyfc@gmail.com

enclosing a covering letter and your c/v



Deadline for applications – 30th September 2019