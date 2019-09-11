Carer/Personal Assistant



Required to support a wonderful 17 year old girl who needs 24 hour help with all her daily needs. Key tasks include: developing communication skills, hands on theraputic exercises, specialist food preparation. Up to 16 hours weekdays Monday to Friday.

Full training given and working as part of a committed team. Located in Upper Bucklebury.

For further information please contact Kathy on 07775 500165

or email kathymcquillen@hotmail.co.uk