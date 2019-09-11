Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Employees qualified in carpentry / plumbing / general building required

Needed asap full/part time employees/self employed (CIS registered), qualified in any of the following
carpentry/plumbing/general building
for family run building firm.
Also Small works contracts may suit semi retired person part time.
Own transport an advantage. References required.
Please contact Bob 01635 864329
