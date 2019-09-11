Employees qualified in carpentry / plumbing / general building required

Job vacancies at St. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Wed, 11 Sept 2019
Needed asap full/part time employees/self employed (CIS registered), qualified in any of the following
carpentry/plumbing/general building
for family run building firm.
Also Small works contracts may suit semi retired person part time.
Own transport an advantage. References required.
Please contact Bob 01635 864329
(no answer, leave message and details and we will phone back.)
