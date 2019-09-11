Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Mary Hare Secondary School are Hiring in the Care Department!

Care Staff
Average of 41 hours across a two-week shift pattern, for 37 weeks of the year (term time)


Waking Night Staff
Hours and salary dependent on which night of the week you work


1:1 Intervenor
£15,227 gross pa (pro rata) • 30 hours per week (will consider a job share)

To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

and apply directly, or contact Sarah Stratford on 01635 244200.


Closing date: 19 September 2019 • Interviews: 24 September 2019


Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.
By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.
We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386

