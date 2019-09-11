Receptionist / P.A. to Nursery Manager required

We are looking for a highly efficient, organised and professional person, who has excellent IT skills and is totally proficient with Microsoft Office. You will be front of house so must be presentable, friendly and outgoing. This is an interesting and varied position within a loyal team.

Love of children and sense of humour vital!

Hours 9.30-6pm Monday to Friday, NOT term time only.

Acres of Fun Day Nursery & Pre-School Hermitage 01635 203300

info@acresoffun.co.uk