FAIR CLOSE CENTRE - HEAD CHEF REQUIRED

FAIR CLOSE CENTRE
HEAD CHEF

Vibrant centre requires qualified experienced Head Chef
Salary: £16,500 - £17,500
Hours: 7.30 to 2.00 p.m. Monday to Friday
Must have previous experience of commercial kitchen
Essential Qualifications:
Level 2 Food Hygiene and Safety for Food Catering
Level 3 Food Hygiene and Safety for Food Catering
Knowledge of Coshh. Knowledge of HACCP


Contact Mrs Karen Ockwell – Centre Manager
01635 40488

