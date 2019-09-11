FAIR CLOSE CENTRE - HEAD CHEF REQUIRED

Job vacancies at St. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Wed, 11 Sept 2019
FAIR CLOSE CENTRE
HEAD CHEF
Vibrant centre requires qualified experienced Head Chef
Salary: £16,500 - £17,500
Hours: 7.30 to 2.00 p.m. Monday to Friday
Must have previous experience of commercial kitchen
Essential Qualifications:
Level 2 Food Hygiene and Safety for Food Catering
Level 3 Food Hygiene and Safety for Food Catering
Knowledge of Coshh. Knowledge of HACCP
Contact Mrs Karen Ockwell – Centre Manager
01635 40488
