FAIR CLOSE CENTRE - HEAD CHEF REQUIRED

FAIR CLOSE CENTRE

HEAD CHEF

Vibrant centre requires qualified experienced Head Chef

Salary: £16,500 - £17,500

Hours: 7.30 to 2.00 p.m. Monday to Friday

Must have previous experience of commercial kitchen

Essential Qualifications:

Level 2 Food Hygiene and Safety for Food Catering

Level 3 Food Hygiene and Safety for Food Catering

Knowledge of Coshh. Knowledge of HACCP



Contact Mrs Karen Ockwell – Centre Manager

01635 40488