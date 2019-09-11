Job vacancies at St. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following vacancies:


To start as soon as possible
• Site Manager – permanent, full-time (37 hours pw)
• Teaching Assistant – permanent, part-time (up to 30.5 hours pw), term-time only
• Casual Minibus Driver – on a timesheet basis subject to school requirements

To start 1 January 2020
• Teacher of Mathematics – permanent, full-time


For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk


Closing date: Sunday 22 September 2019

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

