Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Front of House Assistant Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Front of House Assistant Required

Sheepdrove Organic Farm
Front of House Assistant
(20 hours per week)

Assistant required for Front of House/Reception.
Duties include ensuring visitors receive a positive, warm and professional welcome, checking guests into accommodation, answering enquiries, managing accommodation listings and bookings, and administrative support.
You will have a clear and confident manner, customer facing experience and strong IT skills. Some weekends and split shift working.

To apply, forward your CV and a covering letter to
helen.cravenjones@sheepdrove.com

T: 01488 674705

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham woman raided hotel guests' bedroom

Thatcham woman raided hotel guests' bedroom

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

New contractor appointed to complete primary school

New contractor appointed to complete primary school

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33