Front of House Assistant Required

Tue, 17 Sept 2019
Sheepdrove Organic Farm
Front of House Assistant
(20 hours per week)
Assistant required for Front of House/Reception.
Duties include ensuring visitors receive a positive, warm and professional welcome, checking guests into accommodation, answering enquiries, managing accommodation listings and bookings, and administrative support.
You will have a clear and confident manner, customer facing experience and strong IT skills. Some weekends and split shift working.
To apply, forward your CV and a covering letter to
helen.cravenjones@sheepdrove.com
T: 01488 674705
