Front of House Assistant Required

Sheepdrove Organic Farm

Front of House Assistant

(20 hours per week)

Assistant required for Front of House/Reception.

Duties include ensuring visitors receive a positive, warm and professional welcome, checking guests into accommodation, answering enquiries, managing accommodation listings and bookings, and administrative support.

You will have a clear and confident manner, customer facing experience and strong IT skills. Some weekends and split shift working.

To apply, forward your CV and a covering letter to

helen.cravenjones@sheepdrove.com

T: 01488 674705