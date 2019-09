Vacancy at Ensuite Solutions Limited

Ensuite Solutions Limited

Small friendly growing company. Looking for a flexible colleague. Age immaterial but mature outlook. Computer/web literate, essential.10-25 hrs per week.

Job Specification: emails, spreadsheets, packing, etc client/supplier liaison, humour essential.

Optional duties: Delivering lightweight parts. Site visits/Client liaison.



Brief CV, work history or experience to:

info@ensuitesolutions.co.uk



Tel: 00 44 (0)7977828934

Calleva Park, Aldermaston.