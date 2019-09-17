Gracewell Healthcare

Gracewell of Newbury, 370 London Road, Newbury, RG14 2QH

Recruitment Open Day

24 September 2019

10:30-16:00

Care Assistant Days and Nights

Up to £10.45 per hour depending on experience

A CQC rated ‘Good’ nursing home, Gracewell of Newbury is looking for enthusiastic, caring staff to join our excellent team.

We are able to offer excellent benefits and learning & development opportunities.

You don’t need a background in care to join us - just a passion for people.

To register call 01634 959298 or 07920 108932

or email sean.colledge@sunriseseniorliving.com