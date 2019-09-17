Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Recruitment Open Day
24 September 2019

Gracewell Healthcare

Gracewell of Newbury, 370 London Road, Newbury, RG14 2QH

10:30-16:00

Care Assistant Days and Nights
Up to £10.45 per hour depending on experience

A CQC rated ‘Good’ nursing home, Gracewell of Newbury is looking for enthusiastic, caring staff to join our excellent team.
We are able to offer excellent benefits and learning & development opportunities.
You don’t need a background in care to join us - just a passion for people.

To register call 01634 959298 or 07920 108932
or email sean.colledge@sunriseseniorliving.com

