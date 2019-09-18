MECHANIC / FITTER REQUIRED

MECHANIC / FITTER

Due to the success of the Kubota Agricultural range, we require an additional Qualified Mechanic for our busy workshop, to work in house and on-site. Applicants should ideally have an agricultural, automotive or LGV mechanical background. Product specific training will be available to the successful candidate. Excellent remuneration package available.



Please apply in strict confidence to Chris Day. Telephone: 01488 72841

chris.day@johndayengineering.co.uk



Address: Jonboys Farm, Membury Industrial Estate, Lambourn Woodlands, Hungerford, RG17 7TJ