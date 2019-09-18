Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

MECHANIC / FITTER REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

MECHANIC / FITTER REQUIRED

MECHANIC / FITTER

Due to the success of the Kubota Agricultural range, we require an additional Qualified Mechanic for our busy workshop, to work in house and on-site. Applicants should ideally have an agricultural, automotive or LGV mechanical background. Product specific training will be available to the successful candidate. Excellent remuneration package available.


Please apply in strict confidence to Chris Day. Telephone: 01488 72841
chris.day@johndayengineering.co.uk


Address: Jonboys Farm, Membury Industrial Estate, Lambourn Woodlands, Hungerford, RG17 7TJ

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham woman raided hotel guests' bedroom

Thatcham woman raided hotel guests' bedroom

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

Hambridge Road closed due to gas leak

Hambridge Road closed due to gas leak

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33