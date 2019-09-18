Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Practice Manager Required

LEV are seeking a Practice Manager

for our busy equine vet practice. Applicants must excel in time management and have strong communication skills with the ability to manage a small team.
If this sounds like the job opportunity you have been looking for then please email a covering letter detailing what makes you stand out from the crowd and single page CV to
carolinegeorge@lev.uk.com

Applications close: 27th September 2019

