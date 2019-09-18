Multi-Skilled Support Required

Multi-Skilled Support

Helix construct are a fast growing regional construction company based in Newbury, West Berkshire that provide professional residential and commercial Contracting services to both private and public sector clients. We’re looking to expand our operational team with the appointment of a full time multi-skilled trades person to provide a wide variety of support to our Site Management teams during construction and our customer care team, ensuring the best possible service for our clients on completed projects. The successful candidate will ideally have trade experience and a good understanding of construction and a contracting environment. The role will involve providing support to our projects across our region and the candidate will require a full clean driving license.

Should you be interested in applying for this fantastic new opportunity please email your CV to enquiry@helix.limited

Helix Group Oxford House, 12-20 Oxford Street, Newbury Rg14 1JB – Tel 01635 881377