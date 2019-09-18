Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Made in Dagenham - The Musical
9th - 12th October

Winners of Best Musical NODA London Region 2018

nomads musical theatre

Made in Dagenham - The Musical

9th - 12th October 2019

'Funny, touching and timeless, Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together'.

Evenings 7:30pm, Saturday Matinee 2:30pm

Corn Exchange, Newbury

Tickets £16

(£14 Concessions Wednesday & Saturday 2:30pm)

Age guide: 12+

Box Office 0845 5218218

https://cornexchangenew.com/event/made-in-dagenham

