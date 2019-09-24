The Downs School

OPEN EVENING

Thursday, 3 October, 6:30pm

OPEN MORNING

Wednesday, 9 October, 10am-Noon

OPEN EVENING

21 November 2019 from 6:00pm

• Exceptional teaching, high expectations and inspired, highly motivated students

• A curriculum characterised by richness and diversity

• Strong school/parent partnership

• Proven track record of academic success

• Judged by Ofsted as ‘Outstanding’

• Vibrant and engaging Sixth Form, with a strong sense of community

• Excellent support with careers and university applications

The Downs School, Compton, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 6AD.

For further information please contact us on (01635) 270000

or visit www.thedownsschool.org