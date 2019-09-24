Learning Support Assistant 1:1 required

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

Newport Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 2AW

Tel: 01635 43455

Email: office@stjosephs.w-berks.sch.uk

Learning Support Assistant 1:1

SEND - to work with a child with complex need in KS1

Mon – Fri to start ASAP

Fixed Term Contract until July 2020

We are seeking a Learning Support Assistant to work with a KS1 child with complex needs.



You will need:

• SEND Experience required

• Enthusiasm, patience and energy

• Good basic standard of literacy & numeracy

• Commitment to work as part of a team to ensure the best for our children

• Good communication skills

• Ability to be proactive, flexible and work under own initiative

• To be supportive of our Catholic ethos



West Berkshire Council Scale C from £9.36-£9.74ph (£18,065-18,795 pro rata)

Closing date for application: Tuesday 1st October 2019 10am

Interview date: Wednesday 9th October

Application packs are available by email from the school office.

This school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. An Enhanced Criminal Records Disclosure will be sought from the successful candidate.