Administrative Assistant required

Administrative Assistant

Employer: Victoria Park Nursery School and Family Hub

Salary: Grade C pts 3-5 (Actual £14,534 -£15,275pa 35hrs a week Term Time only)

Location: Victoria Park Nursery School and Family Hub

Contract: Permanent, starting as soon as possible

Hours of work: 35hours per week- 8.30-4.00pm Mon-Fri with half an hour lunch each day.

Term Time Only plus up to 2wks by arrangement in school holidays and to help on Open days

(usually held on Saturdays)

DBS Check: Enhanced

Victoria Park Nursery School is a vibrant Local Authority setting based in the heart of Newbury with an outstanding OFSTED report.

We are looking for an experienced Administrative Assistant to run our busy nursery school reception office. You will be the first point of contact at the nursery in charge of all office and receptionist duties, including answering phones, greeting visitors and helping parents with a range of questions and queries.

The ideal candidate will have excellent people skills and be able to communicate confidently and effectively, both orally and in writing. Applicants should be competent at multi-tasking, have great attention to detail, good communication skills, the ability to work with minimal supervision and prioritise workloads in order to meet deadlines whilst being flexible and able to work with staff at all levels. You will be required to display professionalism, courtesy and respect at all times, whilst maintaining the highest degree of confidentiality. SIMS Knowledge and having worked in a school would be an advantage.

You will need to demonstrate excellent skills in the following packages:

Microsoft office package (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Outlook etc.) and any other email programmes. Knowledge of the following packages is ideal but not essential as training will be given: SIMS, Tapestry and Evolve

Please access the Job Description and WBC Job Application form here on Newbury Weekly News or contact Jo Fagan on 01635 41296 or email finance@victoriapark.w-berks.sch.uk

The closing date for receipt of completed application form, CV and covering letter to Victoria Park Nursery School by midday on Wednesday 9th October 2019. Interviews will be arranged soon after.

This role has been identified as public facing in accordance with Part 7 of the Immigration Act 2017; the requirement to fulfil all spoken aspects of the role with confidence in English applies.

Our school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks along with other relevant employment checks