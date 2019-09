ST THOMAS’ C OF E INFANT SCHOOL OPEN MORNING

Wednesday 2 October 2019

For children starting school in September 2020

9.15am arrive for coffee & tea

9.30am Infant School Headteacher, Mrs Pearce-King, presentation

10.30am Infant School tour

11am Junior School tour (optional)



Email to confirm your attendance:

adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk

St Thomas’ C of E Infant School, Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XF



WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL OPEN MORNING

Thursday 3 October 2019

For children going into Year 3 in September 2020

9.30am arrive for coffee & tea

9.45am Junior School Headteacher, Mrs Lisa Rees, presentation

10.15am Junior School tour



Email to confirm your attendance:

adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk

Woolton Hill Junior School, Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XE