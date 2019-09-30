Apprentice Finance Administrator Required

Thames Valley Police

Apprentice Finance Administrator

£18,569 per annum rising to £21,101 per annum on successful completion of apprenticeship

Newbury/Reading area (with good public transport links)



Counter Terrorism Policing is a collaboration of UK police forces working with the UK intelligence community to help protect the public and our national security by preventing, deterring and investigating terrorist activity.

In this role you will provide Financial and Procurement services and advice to both internal and external customers. You will provide an efficient and effective administrative support service within the Finance and Procurement Team.

To develop you as a Finance Administrator, you will undertake the Intermediate Apprenticeship in Business Administration. You will receive structured off the job development, supported by workplace learning and mentoring.

You will be aged 18 or over. A good standard of education (a minimum of 5 GCSEs Grades A*-C/9-4 including Maths and English or equivalent qualifications) and IT skills are required.

CTP SE are committed to becoming the most diverse team in the South East. We encourage interest and applications from candidates of all backgrounds and particularly welcome applications from female and BAME (black, Asian and minority ethic) candidates to enable us to truly reflect the communities we serve.

You may occasionally be required to travel for business purposes mainly across the south east region. You will be asked to demonstrate flexibility regarding working hours in line with operational demand.

For the purposes of safeguarding national security, applicants who do not hold or acquire appropriate security clearance and meet the nationality requirements cannot be offered the post. This post is therefore restricted to UK nationals. As such, in line with Cabinet Office Policy, supported by Section 82(2) to (4) of the Police Reform Act (2002), applicants who do not hold or acquire Security Check (SC) and meet the nationality requirements cannot be offered the post.

To apply, please visit tvpcareers.co.uk/opportunities/police-staff

Closing date: 13th October 2019.

