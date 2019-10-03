Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Engaging Potential

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Engaging Potential

Can you build good relationships with young people?

Have you worked with challenging young people?

Do you like supporting students to reach their potential?

Are you a positive role model?

Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?


If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website www.engagingpotential.com for information about how to apply for our Mentor position.

Salary: £16,000 - £20,000 per annum depending upon experience and skills being offered (Term Time Only + INSET + 2 additional days / Actual Salary)
Closing Date: 15th October 2019

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Serious collision closes two lanes of the M4

Serious collision closes two lanes of the M4

Armed gang caught in Hungerford jailed

Armed gang caught in Hungerford jailed

UPDATE: Road remains closed due to oil on carriageway

Road closed as police deal with "serious collision" this morning

Man injured in Mortimer crash dies in hospital

Man injured in Mortimer crash dies in hospital

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33