Special Needs Teaching Assistant Required

SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL
Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU

Special Needs Teaching Assistant


Apprenticeship route also available
Full Time – 27.5 hours per week
We have an exciting opportunity within our school for a Teaching Assistant. This vacancy would suit someone who is keen to support the needs of our children who have a range of needs.

Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org for an application pack.
Successful candidates will be subject to disclosure checks
Closing date: Friday 11th October 2019

