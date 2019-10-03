Special Needs Teaching Assistant Required

SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL

Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU

Special Needs Teaching Assistant



Apprenticeship route also available

Full Time – 27.5 hours per week

We have an exciting opportunity within our school for a Teaching Assistant. This vacancy would suit someone who is keen to support the needs of our children who have a range of needs.

Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org for an application pack.

Successful candidates will be subject to disclosure checks

Closing date: Friday 11th October 2019