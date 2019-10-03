Warehouse Manager Required



Newbury based Powersolve Electronics Ltd., are a very well established company in the sales and distribution of electronic power conversion equipment, such as AC-DC Converters, DC-DC Converters, Battery Chargers & Uninterruptible Power Supplies etc.

We currently have a vacancy for a person to take over the running of our warehouse facility in Arnhem Road, Newbury. The individual would be responsible for the goods inwards and inspection of shipments from overseas suppliers. Organising and keeping control of stock in the warehouse and picking and packing product for order shipments on a daily basis, along with the other person currently employed here. Hours are 9.00am to 5.30pm with an hour for lunch. The ideal candidate will be self motivated, a good timekeeper, reasonably fit, as some occasional heavy lifting may be involved, able to work on their own initiative and take control of managing all aspects of the warehouse.The successful applicant will also need to be computer literate as some computer work will be necessary. Experience as a fork lift driver would be an advantage but full training can be given if necessary.



Commencing salary will be in the range of £30k and £35k depending upon previous experience. We also offer free medical insurance, 4 weeks paid holiday and inclusion into our company pension scheme.



To apply please send your CV, giving full details of past experience, to

pclark@powersolve.co.uk

www.powersolve.co.uk

Email: sales@powersolve.co.uk Tel: 01635-521858